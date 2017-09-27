Search
    Great start for Raider girls swimming and diving

    By Bob Burrows Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Photo courtesy of Paul Stein

    Hudson junior Rachel Baker (above) competes in the 100 yard butterfly in the Raider girls swimming and diving team's 98-87 victory at Woodbury Saturday, Sept. 23.

    The Raiders opened the season with a fifth place finish at the Eau Claire North Invitational Aug. 26 and since then have gone 4-1 in dual meets, including 2-0 against Big Rivers Conference opponents.

    They'll return to BRC action this Thursday, Aug. 28, against Menomonie and 6:30 p.m. at the middle school pool. 

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
