Great start for Raider girls swimming and diving
Hudson junior Rachel Baker (above) competes in the 100 yard butterfly in the Raider girls swimming and diving team's 98-87 victory at Woodbury Saturday, Sept. 23.
The Raiders opened the season with a fifth place finish at the Eau Claire North Invitational Aug. 26 and since then have gone 4-1 in dual meets, including 2-0 against Big Rivers Conference opponents.
They'll return to BRC action this Thursday, Aug. 28, against Menomonie and 6:30 p.m. at the middle school pool.