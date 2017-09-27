Runners dominate home invite

Hudson had five of the top ten finishers in both the boys and girls races at their home meet last Tuesday at the middle school, led by first place finishers George Bond for the boys and Rachel Ball for the girls.

Ball won the girls race with a time of 19 minutes, 24.1 seconds while Emma Filipiak was third in 20:36.2. Anna Czupryna finished seventh in 20:46.9 and Karina Gilson was eighth in 20:48.2 while Ella Young rounded out Hudson's top five with a tenth place time of 20:58.3. Alicia Belany wasn't far behind in 12th place with a time of 21:23.8 while Sarah Czupryna finished 16th in 21:40.1

The Raider girls took the team title with 29 points while South St. Paul was second with 48. Eight teams competed in the girls race.

"The girls continue to dominate as they have all season," Hudson coach Don Krupa said. "The girls team has, and will, continue to be the team to beat in the last half of the season. They are ranked high in the state rankings and will run as a tight pack, which will be the determining factor at the state meet."

Bond led the Hudson boys with a first place time of 16:48.1. Cale Wimer finished fourth in 17:25.1 and Max Ball was fifth in 17:34.3 while Noah Lundeen placed ninth in 18:08.1 and Keegan Sansone was tenth in 18:11.7.

Seth Miner came in 12th with a time of 18:14.1 and Tyler Auge was 16th in 18:25.3.

Like the girls, the Raider boys also scored 29 points to take the team title while St. Thomas Academy was second with 45. Eleven teams competed in the boys race.

"The boys continue to dominate the race scene as they finish in a tight pack," Krupa said. "If they continue to do this in the bigger meets as the season starts winding down they will place high in sectionals and state."

Saturday the Raiders traveled to Les Bolstad Golf Course in St. Paul for the U of M's Roy Griak Invitational. Both teams ran in the Gold race, considered the tougher of the two high school races, where the boys finished 22nd out of 47 teams and the girls placed 18th out of 45.

Ball finished 23rd in the 415-runner field with a time of 19:44.9 while Filipiak was 119th in 21:32.2. Anna Czupryna placed 127th in 21:30.3 and Belany was 142nd in 21:41.9 while Young finished 145th in 21:43.4.

Other Raider finishers included Gilson with a time of 21:46.8, Sarah Czupryna in 22:45.6, Abbi Faust in 22:48.1, Grace Johnson in 24:05.8 and Maria Annen in 24:11.8.

"The girls performed very well given the weather conditions," Krupa said, referring to a heat advisory that was in place. "Which means they are well on their way to a strong team finish in the last half of the season."

Naperville (Ill.) North took the girls team title while Great Oak (Cal.) was second.

Bond was the Raider boys top finisher, placing 37th out of 433 runners with a time of 17:10.3. Max Ball finished 57th in 17:30.7 and Miner was 155th in 18:22.0 while Lundeen finished 159th in 18:22.8 and Sansone was 191st in 18:34.7.

Other Raider times included Sam Kiecker in 18:39.4, Anthony Weeks in 18:53.3, Jacob Mathes in 19:01.7 and Auge in 19:03.1.

"This was a tough meet, not only because of the caliber of the runners but because of the high temperature and humidity, so it gives us a good indication of how we respond to these conditions as a team," Krupa said.

Great Oak took the boys team title while Wayzata, Minnesota, was second.

The Raiders will run in the Chippewa Falls Invitational Thursday, Sept. 28.