Netters claim three BRC titles

On an already hot and humid day in Eau Claire, Hudson gave Eau Claire Memorial a run for its money with three conference titles on their way to finishing just five points behind the Old Abes in the final tournament standings.

"I couldn't be more proud of how our team handled themselves today," head coach John Knutson said. "We are peaking at the right time of the year and our girls are just mentally tougher than any of their opponents."

Six of Hudson's top ten players reached the championship match in their respective flights.

Anna Wilgren and Taylor Owens beat their opponents from Eau Claire Memorial for the third time in ten days, 7-5, 6-0 to win the conference title at No. 1 doubles and Annika Lewis and Kate Johnson defeated the Old Abe's No. 3 doubles team, 6-1, 6-0, to claim a conference crown while freshman Sophia Jonas avenged her only conference loss of the season to Memorial's Natalie Harvey with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory for the No. 4 singles title.

The match of the day, however, came in the No. 3 singles semifinals where Hudson's Holly LeBrun took on Eau Claire Memorial's Jordan Pauley. LeBrun dropped the first set and was trailing 1-5 in the second set before rallying to tie the score 6-6. She then won the second set in a tiebreak, 7-4, to tie the match, and earned a 10-4 win in the third set supertiebreak to advance to the championship match.

"The LeBrun match was incredible," Knutson said. "Being down a set and 5 to 1 in the second, one game from elimination and she comes back to win! That is mental toughness at its finest. And it was awesome to see 6 out of our top 10 players all playing in championship matches. Incredible; just incredible."

LeBrun would go on to lose to Menomonie's Jordyn Hagman in the championship match to finish second at No. 3 singles. Lauren Stolzman contributed a third place finish at No. 2 singles while Lexi LeFever and Laura Douglas finished fourth at No. 2 doubles.

Next up for the Raiders is the final dual match of the season Thursday, Sept. 28, at home against New Richmond before the WIAA subsectionals Monday, Oct. 2, back in Eau Claire. Knutson said it's been quite a ride for the team so far this year.

"The success of our season this year stems largely from the leadership provided by our awesome seniors," he said. "With a great blend of confidence, competitiveness and camaraderie, these seniors have led the way for the team this year. A coach just couldn't ask any more."

Assistant coach Kari Lewis concurred.

"I'm so proud of how the team bonded and worked together this year," she said. "The determination and mental toughness they showed at key points in matches and throughout the season was incredible."