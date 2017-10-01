Raider football clinches playoff berth

Hudson scored on its first two possessions, made it a 28-0 game at halftime, and forced a running clock when they added a touchdown in the third quarter. The Raiders outgained the Old Abes 347-197 with 101 of Memorial's yards coming through the air in the second half when the game was out of reach. The Raider defense registered six sacks, two by defensive end Cole Godbout.

Aaron Squires capped Hudson's first two drives with touchdown runs of 7 and 17 yards and quarterback Keyser Helterbrand threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Pierce and a 17-yard strike to Max Stubbendick in the second quarter to make it a 28-0 game. Helterbrand added a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to make it a 35-0 game.

Hudson improved to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the BRC while the loss was the first of the season for Eau Claire Memorial (6-1, 4-1). The Raiders and Old Abes are tied for second place in the BRC behind Menomonie (7-0, 5-0).

The Raiders will host Chippewa Falls (4-3, 3-2) this Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-0 victory over winless Eau Claire North.