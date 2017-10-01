Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Raider football clinches playoff berth

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:59 a.m.

    For the second straight week the Hudson Raider football team dominated a previously unbeaten Big Rivers Conference opponent, defeating Eau Claire Memorial, 35-7, Friday night, Sept. 29, in Eau Claire and clinching a playoff berth in the process.

    Hudson scored on its first two possessions, made it a 28-0 game at halftime, and forced a running clock when they added a touchdown in the third quarter. The Raiders outgained the Old Abes 347-197 with 101 of Memorial's yards coming through the air in the second half when the game was out of reach. The Raider defense registered six sacks, two by defensive end Cole Godbout.

    Aaron Squires capped Hudson's first two drives with touchdown runs of 7 and 17 yards and quarterback Keyser Helterbrand threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Pierce and a 17-yard strike to Max Stubbendick in the second quarter to make it a 28-0 game. Helterbrand added a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to make it a 35-0 game.

    Hudson improved to 5-2 overall, 4-1 in the BRC while the loss was the first of the season for Eau Claire Memorial (6-1, 4-1). The Raiders and Old Abes are tied for second place in the BRC behind Menomonie (7-0, 5-0).

    The Raiders will host Chippewa Falls (4-3, 3-2) this Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-0 victory over winless Eau Claire North.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolRaidersFootballHigh school
    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
    Advertisement