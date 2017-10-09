Volleyball tryouts set for Oct. 28

On-line pre-registration is a $25 non-refundable fee, day of tryouts registration is $40. Tryouts include a T-shirt. Bring appropriate shoes, shorts and water bottle.

A tune-up clinic will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Hudson Middle School gym. This is for players ages 11-14 that would like to brush up on some volleyball skills before tryouts Oct. 28. To attend the tune-up clinic, you must purchase a $10 tryout membership from USA Volleyball. Please print out your tryout membership and bring it to the clinic upon checking in.

A parent meeting will also be held 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the middle school choir room.

Go to www.croixattack.org to register and for detailed information.