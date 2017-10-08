Raiders roll Cardinals for third straight win

Hudson had already opened up a 21-0 second quarter lead when Cole Godbout blocked a Cardinal punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Godbout also blocked a Cardinal field goal attempt in the first quarter and finished with seven tackles in the game.

The Raiders made it a 35-0 game just before halftime when linebacker Cody Cicha picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for a score.

Hudson's first touchdown of the game came on a 5-yard pass from Keyser Helterbrand to Max Stubbendick before the Raiders exploded for 28 points in the second quarter.

Kenny Hardman ran 14 yards for a touchdown and Aaron Squires dove over from 1-yard out before Godbout and Cicha scored defensive touchdowns on back-to-back possessions.

Jake Sigsworth added a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Hudson.

The win was the third straight for the Raiders while Chippewa Falls saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

Hudson, now 6-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big Rivers Conference, will wrap up the regular season at River Falls (2-6, 2-4) Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at UW-River Falls' David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. The Wildcats have won two straight games after a 35-13 victory over Eau Claire North last week.