Raiders keep jug; earn home playoff game

The win capped a 7-2 regular season for the Raiders (6-1 Big Rivers Conference) while River Falls finished 2-7 (2-5 BRC).

Hudson will open the postseason as the No. 4 seed in its 8-team bracket at home Friday, Oct. 20, against fifth-seed Stevens Point (5-4). Stevens Point beat the Raiders, 23-21, on a last second field goal in Hudson's home opener Aug. 25.

All the scoring in last Friday's win at River Falls came in the first half. Quarterback Keyser Helterbrand scored on a 2-yard keeper and Aaron Squires followed with a 2-yard touchdown run before River Falls answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Flanagan to Joe Stoffel to make it a 21-7 game.

Squires opened the second quarter with another 2-yard touchdown and River Falls was knocking on the door when Raider defensive end Cole Godbout picked up a Wildcat fumble and outran everybody 83-yards for a touchdown to increase Hudson's lead to 28-7.

Helterbrand found Max Stubbendick for a 27-yard touchdown and Dan Zeuli kicked a 36-yard field goal just before halftime to make the final 38-7.

The game marked the 100th meeting between Hudson and River Falls dating back to 1899. The Little Brown Jug series was established in 1953. River Falls leads the overall series, 54-46, and the Little Brown jug series 35-29, but Hudson has won 11 of the last 14 meetings, including nine straight.