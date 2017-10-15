Search
    Raiders keep jug; earn home playoff game

    By Bob Burrows Today at 9:30 a.m.
    Hudson football team manager Ryan Erickson hoists the Little Brown Jug after the Raiders defeated River Falls, 37-7, Friday night, Oct. 13, to keep the traveling trophy for the ninth straight year. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia

    The Little Brown jug will stay in Hudson another year.

    The Raiders kept the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of the Hudson-River Falls football game each season with a 38-7 victory over the Wildcats Friday night, Oct. 13, in River Falls.

    The win capped a 7-2 regular season for the Raiders (6-1 Big Rivers Conference) while River Falls finished 2-7 (2-5 BRC).

    Hudson will open the postseason as the No. 4 seed in its 8-team bracket at home Friday, Oct. 20, against fifth-seed Stevens Point (5-4). Stevens Point beat the Raiders, 23-21, on a last second field goal in Hudson's home opener Aug. 25.

    All the scoring in last Friday's win at River Falls came in the first half. Quarterback Keyser Helterbrand scored on a 2-yard keeper and Aaron Squires followed with a 2-yard touchdown run before River Falls answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Flanagan to Joe Stoffel to make it a 21-7 game.

    Squires opened the second quarter with another 2-yard touchdown and River Falls was knocking on the door when Raider defensive end Cole Godbout picked up a Wildcat fumble and outran everybody 83-yards for a touchdown to increase Hudson's lead to 28-7.

    Helterbrand found Max Stubbendick for a 27-yard touchdown and Dan Zeuli kicked a 36-yard field goal just before halftime to make the final 38-7.

    The game marked the 100th meeting between Hudson and River Falls dating back to 1899. The Little Brown Jug series was established in 1953. River Falls leads the overall series, 54-46, and the Little Brown jug series 35-29, but Hudson has won 11 of the last 14 meetings, including nine straight.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
