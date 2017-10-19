Booters geared up for playoffs

The Raiders defeated River Falls, 3-1, Tuesday Oct. 10 and Eau Claire North 3-0, Thursday, Oct. 12 before picking up a big 3-0 victory over Wausau West at home Saturday, Oct. 14.

The shutout victory over Wausau West gave the Raiders a final regular season record of 11-10-0 (9-3-0 Big Rivers Conference) and clinched the No. 2 seed in the regional while leaving Wausau West (11-4-2) at No. 3. The Raiders will open the playoffs against seventh-seeded Chippewa Falls (7-10-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Raider Stadium.

A win would possibly set up a Hudson-Wausau West rematch Saturday, Oct. 21, in Hudson. Wausau West hosts sixth-seeded Superior in its first round game Thursday.

Hudson and Chippewa Falls split their season series this year with the Cardinals winning 2-1 on their home turf Sept. 12 and the Raiders taking a 4-3 decision at home Oct. 5.

"They are a senior-led team and very physical," Hudson coach Steve Sollom said about the Cardinals. "But we have been playing a lot better soccer the past couple of weeks and I feel like we may be peaking at the right time to make a deep run."

Sollom pointed to last Saturday's victory over Wausau West as a reason for optimism.

"We played a very complete game on Saturday against a very good Wausau West team," he noted. "West won their conference and we held them to very few chances while creating a bunch for ourselves."

Kolton Prater took advantage of one of those chances in the first half with a nifty goal from the right side to put Hudson on the board.

The Raiders got a crucial goal from Santi Vergara in the second half on a perfectly placed shot to the far post off a corner kick, before Ryan Moothedan scored off a breakaway as West was pressing late to make the final 3-0.

"That convincing win is what got us the two seed," Sollom stated.

Earlier in the week at River Falls Nick Thompson gave Hudson a 1-0 lead at the break before the Wildcats tied it early in the second half. Vergara scored off a pass from Prater in the 64th minute and Cole Osterhues added a goal in the 77th minute to make the final 3-1.