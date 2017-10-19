Booters geared up for playoffs
After winning four of it last five games to close out the regular season, including three straight last week, the Raider boys soccer team hopes to keep the momentum going in the postseason.
The Raiders defeated River Falls, 3-1, Tuesday Oct. 10 and Eau Claire North 3-0, Thursday, Oct. 12 before picking up a big 3-0 victory over Wausau West at home Saturday, Oct. 14.
The shutout victory over Wausau West gave the Raiders a final regular season record of 11-10-0 (9-3-0 Big Rivers Conference) and clinched the No. 2 seed in the regional while leaving Wausau West (11-4-2) at No. 3. The Raiders will open the playoffs against seventh-seeded Chippewa Falls (7-10-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Raider Stadium.
A win would possibly set up a Hudson-Wausau West rematch Saturday, Oct. 21, in Hudson. Wausau West hosts sixth-seeded Superior in its first round game Thursday.
Hudson and Chippewa Falls split their season series this year with the Cardinals winning 2-1 on their home turf Sept. 12 and the Raiders taking a 4-3 decision at home Oct. 5.
"They are a senior-led team and very physical," Hudson coach Steve Sollom said about the Cardinals. "But we have been playing a lot better soccer the past couple of weeks and I feel like we may be peaking at the right time to make a deep run."
Sollom pointed to last Saturday's victory over Wausau West as a reason for optimism.
"We played a very complete game on Saturday against a very good Wausau West team," he noted. "West won their conference and we held them to very few chances while creating a bunch for ourselves."
Kolton Prater took advantage of one of those chances in the first half with a nifty goal from the right side to put Hudson on the board.
The Raiders got a crucial goal from Santi Vergara in the second half on a perfectly placed shot to the far post off a corner kick, before Ryan Moothedan scored off a breakaway as West was pressing late to make the final 3-0.
"That convincing win is what got us the two seed," Sollom stated.
Earlier in the week at River Falls Nick Thompson gave Hudson a 1-0 lead at the break before the Wildcats tied it early in the second half. Vergara scored off a pass from Prater in the 64th minute and Cole Osterhues added a goal in the 77th minute to make the final 3-1.