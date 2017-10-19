Spikers busy in final week

The win over Chippewa Falls gave the Raiders a final conference record of 4-2 and tied for second place with Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial, while Saturday's results left them at 24-12 overall.

Head coach Dennis Saathoff said the Altoona Invite was a good way to get ready for the playoffs.

"All in all it was a good day of volleyball for us," he said. "It allowed us to play against a bunch of teams we have not seen before this year so we couldn't prepare for them ahead of time. Hopefully this will get us prepared for the playoffs as we start against Superior, a team we have not seen play yet this year."

The seventh-seeded Raiders will host No. 10 seed Superior in a regional semifinal match at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at the high school. The winner will travel to No. 2 seed Eau Claire North Saturday, Oct. 21.

Last Thursday the Raiders took care of Chippewa Falls in four sets—25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 to finish in a three-way tie for second place in the BRC.

"It was a good match to finish the conference with," Saathoff noted. "We played with energy most of the night, as the girls knew that a win kept us in a second place tie and a loss would drop us to fourth. We were able to play our entire team throughout the match and everyone was a contributor to the win, which was very satisfying for everyone, players, families and coaches."

All of Hudson's hitters recorded at least one kill, led by Julia Bennett with 21. Katie Cardell contributed 10 kills while hitting .500 while Sara Hoffman added seven kills.

Kaitlyn Zignego led the team with 25 set assists and was one of seven players to record two or more service aces, while Olivia Goulette led the team with 23 digs and 32 service receptions.

The Raiders also recorded six blocks for points as a team, with Cardell recording half that total.

Saturday at the 12-team Altoona Invite, the Raiders opened round robin play with a 25-16, 25-20 win over Elk Mound behind eight service aces from Bennett and Erin Christiansen's seven kills. They followed that up with a 25-11, 25-20 victory over Osceola with Cardell recording six of the team's 12 service aces.

Hudson couldn't sustain its strong serving in its last round robin match against McDonnell Central and committed more service errors than aces in a 23-25, 16-25 loss. The Raiders ended the tournament with a three-set loss to Athens by scores of 21-25, 25-14, 10-15.

"As the scores indicate, this was a very up and down match for us," Saathoff said. "We played exceptionally at times and then watched balls fall to the middle of the court at other times. Unforced hitting errors sealed our fate in the final set."