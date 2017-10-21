Raiders fall short in playoff opener

The Raiders trailed 41-28 after a 53-yard touchdown run by Stevens Point's Trent Hamerski with 5:15 to play.

Hudson converted a 3rd-and-19 and 4th-and-17 on its next possession before Aaron Squires scored his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 2:53 remaining and Ben Karls added the extra point to make it a 41-35 game.

Hudson's Alec Kolander recovered the Raider's onside kick near midfield and Helterbrand found Karls twice for first downs and ran for another before hitting Stubbendick on a 3-yard slant in the end zone with 16.5 seconds left to tie the score 41-41. An excessive celebration penalty on Hudson pushed the potential game-winning extra point back to the 25-yard line, and Karls' kick into a stiff wind went wide to send the game to overtime.

Stevens Point got a touchdown and extra point on its first possession to go up 48-41. Karls hauled in a deflected pass at the one-half yard line on Hudson's first play, and Brown carried it over on the next play to pull within one, 48-47.

After a timeout the Raiders lined up for the two-point conversion for the win but Helterbrand's pass fell incomplete, giving Stevens Point the victory.

Stevens Point blocked a field goal and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on its way to a 20-14 halftime lead. Hudson's points came on a 1-yard TD run by Stubbendick and a 6-yard run by Brown.

Stevens Point led 27-14 at the end of three and Hudson pulled to within six points twice in the fourth quarter only to have the Panthers answer with quick scores of their own. An 11-yard touchdown run by Squires that made the score 27-21 was answered by a 47-yard run by Hamerski just over a minute later.

Helterbrand found Charlie Pierce over the top for a 32-yard touchdown to cut SPASH's lead to 34-28 with 5:24 remaining, but Hamerski broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run on the Panthers next play from scrimmage to extend SPASH's lead to 41-28.

It's the second straight year Hudson's season has ended in the playoffs with a loss to Stevens Point.

Stevens Point will move on to face Bay Port, 42-21 winners over Eau Claire Memorial, in a Level 2 playoff game.