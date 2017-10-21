Raiders fall short in playoff opener
After scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to force overtime, the Raider football team went for it all on its first possession of the extra session. But Keyser Helterbrand's two-point conversion pass was just out of the reach of Max Stubbendick, giving Stevens Point a wild 48-47 win in a first round Division 1 playoff game in Hudson.
The Raiders trailed 41-28 after a 53-yard touchdown run by Stevens Point's Trent Hamerski with 5:15 to play.
Hudson converted a 3rd-and-19 and 4th-and-17 on its next possession before Aaron Squires scored his second touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 2:53 remaining and Ben Karls added the extra point to make it a 41-35 game.
Hudson's Alec Kolander recovered the Raider's onside kick near midfield and Helterbrand found Karls twice for first downs and ran for another before hitting Stubbendick on a 3-yard slant in the end zone with 16.5 seconds left to tie the score 41-41. An excessive celebration penalty on Hudson pushed the potential game-winning extra point back to the 25-yard line, and Karls' kick into a stiff wind went wide to send the game to overtime.
Stevens Point got a touchdown and extra point on its first possession to go up 48-41. Karls hauled in a deflected pass at the one-half yard line on Hudson's first play, and Brown carried it over on the next play to pull within one, 48-47.
After a timeout the Raiders lined up for the two-point conversion for the win but Helterbrand's pass fell incomplete, giving Stevens Point the victory.
Stevens Point blocked a field goal and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on its way to a 20-14 halftime lead. Hudson's points came on a 1-yard TD run by Stubbendick and a 6-yard run by Brown.
Stevens Point led 27-14 at the end of three and Hudson pulled to within six points twice in the fourth quarter only to have the Panthers answer with quick scores of their own. An 11-yard touchdown run by Squires that made the score 27-21 was answered by a 47-yard run by Hamerski just over a minute later.
Helterbrand found Charlie Pierce over the top for a 32-yard touchdown to cut SPASH's lead to 34-28 with 5:24 remaining, but Hamerski broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run on the Panthers next play from scrimmage to extend SPASH's lead to 41-28.
It's the second straight year Hudson's season has ended in the playoffs with a loss to Stevens Point.
Stevens Point will move on to face Bay Port, 42-21 winners over Eau Claire Memorial, in a Level 2 playoff game.