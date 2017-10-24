Spikers fall in regional final

The Raiders overcame a shaky first set to sweep Superior 28-26, 25-14, 25-18, in Thursday's regional semifinal.

"Other than a rocky start to the first set in which we committed five of our eight total service errors for the night, it was a good match for us," head coach Dennis Saathoff said. "Superior relied heavily on two big hitters and once we figured out their tendencies our defense handled them well and we transitioned into our offense effectively. It was a very solid match for us to finish out our home season."

Noelle Kiltie had a big night on offense with 11 kills and no errors while hitting .733. Julia Bennett contributed seven kills and seven service aces while Katie Cardell and Sara Hoffman had six kills each.

Kaitlyn Zignego dished up 24 set assists and drilled three aces while Olivia Goulette recorded 11 digs and 26 service receptions.

Things didn't go as well against the second-seeded Huskies in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-10 loss Saturday night in Eau Claire.

"Defensively we just could not stop their two outside hitters," Saathoff said. "We really battled tough in the first two sets but in the third we had our worst offensive effort of the season as the team as a whole had almost three times more errors as kills."

Kiltie and Bennett finished with six kills each and Hoffman had five while Cardell and Abby Richardson recorded four each. Zignego had 12 set assists and one service ace while Goulette once again led the defense with 15 digs and 19 service receptions. Cardell was the lone player to record any blocks for kills with two.

Saathoff said it was a sad night for the team's seniors, Bennett, Cardell, Sarah Cable, Erin Christiansen, Grace Uchytil and manager Audrey Frederickson.

"This is a great group of girls who were a joy to have on the team, and Saturday's loss can't take away from the great season they were a part of," he said. "On the plus side, we have a great young core of players that will return next year already knowing what it is like to have a successful season."