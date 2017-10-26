Raider soccer regional champs

Hudson's reward? They move on to face top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial for the third time this season in a sectional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 26, in Eau Claire. The Raiders dropped a pair of matches to the Big Rivers Conference champion Old Abes during the regular season, 4-0 Sept. 7 in Hudson and 3-1 Oct. 3 in Eau Claire.

Last Saturday the Raiders defeated Wausau West, 2-0, just one week after beating them 3-0 in the regular season finale Oct. 14.

"They were very familiar with us and game planned a bit differently," Hudson coach Steve Sollom noted. "We faced a pretty stiff wind the first half and it hurt us a few times."

The Raiders broke the scoreless tie late in the first half when Sam Schulz aggressively redirected a free kick by Kolton Prater to score a beautiful header.

Hudson had the wind at its back in the second half and controlled much of the play but didn't have anything to show for it until Schulz drilled a free kick from 40 yards out into the upper corner to make the final 2-0.

The Raiders advanced to the regional final with a 6-1 victory over seventh-seeded Chippewa Falls two nights earlier at home. Prater scored a couple of highlight-reel goals in the first half on his way to a natural hat trick but the Raiders lost three players to injury after things started getting chippy in the second half.

Sollom said all the Raiders can do is go out and give it their best in their sectional semifinal against Eau Claire Memorial.

"I don't know if we will get anyone back for Thursday's game, but I feel like we are a lot different team than we were when we played them last and should do fine," he said.

The winner of Thursday's match will face either Green Bay Preble or Appleton North I the sectional championship game Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. in Chippewa Falls for a berth in the WIAA State Tournament Nov. 2-4 in Milwaukee.