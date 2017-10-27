Raider soccer ends season in OT
Paul Philipson scored the tying goal in the 86th minute but Eau Claire Memorial's Jack Longville scored his second goal of the game in the 103rd minute to lift the Old Abes to a 2-1 overtime victory over Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 soccer sectional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 26, in Eau Claire.
Longville had give the Old Abes a 1-0 lead with just six minutes remaining in regulation but Philipson volleyed in a cross from Santi Vergara two minutes later to tie the score. Eau Claire Memorial lost a player to a red card at the end of the first 10-minute overtime session but Longville pounced on a deflected clearance and deposited the ball into the net in the 103rd minute for the game-winner.
Both Hudson goalkeeper Corey Denning and Old Abe keeper Tyler Hanson finished with four saves each.
The loss ended the Raider's season with a record of 13-11 while second-ranked Eau Claire Memorial improved to 19-2-2 and will face 10th-ranked Green Bay Preble (20-3-2) in the sectional championship game Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. in Chippewa Falls.