Raider soccer ends season in OT

Longville had give the Old Abes a 1-0 lead with just six minutes remaining in regulation but Philipson volleyed in a cross from Santi Vergara two minutes later to tie the score. Eau Claire Memorial lost a player to a red card at the end of the first 10-minute overtime session but Longville pounced on a deflected clearance and deposited the ball into the net in the 103rd minute for the game-winner.

Both Hudson goalkeeper Corey Denning and Old Abe keeper Tyler Hanson finished with four saves each.

The loss ended the Raider's season with a record of 13-11 while second-ranked Eau Claire Memorial improved to 19-2-2 and will face 10th-ranked Green Bay Preble (20-3-2) in the sectional championship game Saturday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. in Chippewa Falls.