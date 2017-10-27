Raiders lose a heartbreaker

After scoring two touchdowns in the final three minutes to force overtime, the Raiders went for it all on their first possession of the extra session. But Stevens Point's defense sniffed out Keyser Helterbrand's potential game-winning two-point conversion pass in the end zone and Max Stubbendick couldn't get his hands on it, giving the Panthers a wild 48-47 victory and leaving the Raiders and their fans heartbroken.

Hudson trailed by two touchdowns on three separate occasions in a fourth quarter that had more twists and turns than Trout Brook Road in a snowstorm. The Raiders scored 35 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, only to lose by one point with no time on the clock.

Hudson coach Adam Kowles said the Raiders played their hearts and souls out.

"The bottom line is that I am just so proud of the way the guys fought the entire game, especially when their back was against the wall," Kowles said. "I know we didn't come out with the win, but the heart that these guys showed was tremendous, and they are winners in my book. We could have laid down a couple of times, but they kept scratching and clawing back, and they believed that as long as there was time left on the clock, we were going to win the game."

Stevens Point led 27-14 at the end of three and Hudson pulled to within six points twice in the fourth quarter, only to have the Panthers answer with quick scores of their own.

An 11-yard touchdown run by Aaron Squires that made the score 27-21 with 8:49 left was answered by a 47-yard run by Panther Trent Hamerski just over a minute later.

Helterbrand found Charlie Pierce over the top for a 32-yard touchdown to cut SPASH's lead to 34-28 with 5:24 remaining, but Hamerski broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run on the next play from scrimmage to extend the Panthers' lead to 41-28.

That's when the Raiders really bore down. Helterbrand found Riley Brown on 3rd-and-19 for one first down and hit Stubbendick on 4th-and-17 for another before Squires busted up the middle from 10 yards out and Ben Karls added the extra point to cut Stevens Point's lead to 41-35 with 2:58 remaining.

Alec Kolander recovered the Raiders' onside kick near midfield and Helterbrand found Karls twice for first downs and ran for another before hitting Stubbendick on a 2-yard slant in the end zone with 14 seconds left to tie the score 41-41. An excessive celebration penalty on Hudson pushed the potential game-winning extra point attempt back 15 yards, and Karls' kick into a stiff wind went wide to send the game to overtime.

"We played with a sense of urgency on offense all game because we were playing from behind, but I think that's how we play best," Kowles said. "There were some unbelievable individual efforts by so many guys to keep a drive alive and to keep the season alive. These guys really laid it on the line to play for each other, and I couldn't be more proud of the effort and commitment to the team."

Hudson won the coin toss and elected to start the extra session on defense and Stevens Point went the 25 yards to get a 1-yard touchdown run by Hamerski and the extra point to take a 48-41 lead.

Karls hauled in a deflected pass at the one-half yard line on Hudson's first play of overtime, and Brown carried it over on the very next snap to pull within one, 48-47.

After a timeout the Raiders lined up for the two-point conversion for the win, but Helterbrand's pass fell incomplete, giving Stevens Point the victory.

"In going for two at the end, I just thought we had a great opportunity to get the win," Kowles said. "I still think it was the right decision to go for two, but looking back it wasn't the right play call. Give them credit, they defended it well and won the game. I would love to have that opportunity back but that's just part of the game."

Stevens Point blocked a field goal and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown on its way to building a 20-14 halftime lead. Hudson's points came on a 1-yard TD run by Stubbendick and a 6-yard run by Brown.

"SPASH really had momentum early on with the blocked field goal and punt," Kowles said. "That took the wind out of our sails in the first half. We knew that special teams would be crucial in a tight game like this but we weren't able to capitalize early on in the kicking game."

Helterbrand completed 30-of-42 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns while Stubbendick caught 17 passes for 171 yards. Squires was the Raiders leading rusher with 107 yards on 24 carries.

Hudson outgained Stevens Point 568-409 but the Panthers rushed for 358 yards, including three touchdowns of 47 yards or more.

"They are a physical team on offense and they were able to control the line of scrimmage," Kowles noted. "And their running backs are so quick and talented that even when you think you have them boxed in, they find a crease and pick up extra yardage. And when you load the box, they play-action and sneak someone behind the secondary."

Cody Cicha led the Raiders defense with 14 total tackles and Cole Godbout had nine while Kolander and Jakes Assembo each had an interception.

Hudson's season comes to an end with a record of 7-3 overall, 6-1 and in second place in the Big Rivers Conference.

"The leadership we had on this team was outstanding, from the captains, to the other seniors, to the juniors, they all showed great determination and grit in every game we played this year," Kowles said. "Even though I'm disappointed in the outcome, I couldn't be more proud of these players."