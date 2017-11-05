Junior Olympic volleyball tryouts set for Nov. 11
Tryouts for the 15s, 16s and 17s Junior Olympic teams will be 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, at Hudson High School East Gym.
Online registration will be open until midnight Nov. 8; the fee is $25. After online registration is closed, the walk-in fee will be $40.
All players must have a $10 tryout membership purchased before arriving at tryouts. You will need to show a printed or online USA Volleyball ID card before being allowed to participate. Information about purchasing the USAV tryout membership can found at http://badgervolleyball.org/membership-options.
Additional information about the membership process can also be found at http://badgervolleyball.org/membership-registrations-faqs
Tryout schedule
Participates should arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
• 17s: 8 a.m.
• 16s: 9 a.m.
• 15s: 10 a.m.
Go to www.croixattack.org to register and for more detailed information.