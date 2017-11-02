Raiders 4-time BRC champs

The Raiders went undefeated in BRC duals this year before finishing 117.5 points ahead of their nearest competitor at the conference meet to claim the undisputed BRC championship.

Hudson finished with a total of 522 points while Eau Claire Memorial was second with 434.5. Chippewa Falls placed third with 367 followed by Rice lake with 332, Menomonie with 301.5, River Falls with 243 and Eau Claire North with 71.

Junior Rachel Baker and sophomore Ella Stein won two individual conference titles each for the Raiders while sophomore Maree Elliott won one.

Baker's titles came in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 2.86 seconds, and the 100 butterfly in 1:03.22 while Stein won the 100 freestyle in 55.88 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.56.

Elliott earned the Raider's fifth individual championship with a first place time of 5:32.78 in the 500 freestyle. Elliott also placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.7 to give the Raiders two of the top three finishers.

Freshman Hannah Ousdigian joined Baker on the podium in the 100 butterfly with a third place time of 1:06.52, while freshman Faith Eilertson took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.97 to join Stein on the awards stand.

Hudson got a big boost in the 200 medley relay with the Raider's 'A' team taking second place and the 'B' team finishing third. Sophomore Reagan Cicha, Stein, senior Taylor Cicha and Baker teamed up for a second place time of 1:54.53, just one-tenth of a second out of first, while Elliott, Eilertson, Ousdigian and senior Abby Larson were third in 1:58.41.

Eilertson, Stein, Taylor Cicha and Baker combined for a second place time of 1:45.34 in the 200 freestyle relay while junior SunLi Batten, Reagan Cicha, Elliott and Larson took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.85.

Larson also contributed a second place time of 2:21.84 in the 200 individual medley.

Next up for the Raiders is WIAA Division 1 sectional competition this weekend at the Hudson Middle School pool. Sectional diving will take place Friday, Nov. 3, beginning at 5 p.m. while swimming is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m.