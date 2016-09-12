Wisconsin hunter safety registration will be held at the Somerset Senior High School Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Those in the St. Croix Valley area interested in hunting and recreational shooting are invited to enroll in a certified Wisconsin hunter safety course to be held in Somerset.

A person does not need to be a Wisconsin resident to enroll in this course and there is no age-specific requirement.

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter safety course and show their certificate in order to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin. Hunter safety graduates will receive a certificate that is accepted in every state, Canadian province and Mexico.

Registration will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13th at the Somerset Senior High School. The fee for this course is $10.

A parent or legal guardian is required to attend the registration and orientation with any minor student, to sign the state-required enrollment forms. Pre-registration by phone or online registration is not available. Registration is on a first-in-line, first-registered basis, on Sept. 13 only.

This course runs 19 hours and continues for three weeks. Classes are every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and ending on Thursday, Oct. 13. An additional class night will be held Monday, Oct. 10.

Field day is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The field day rain date is Saturday, Oct. 8.

All students are required to obtain a Wisconsin DNR customer ID number as part of the course registration criteria and students must provide this number to the instructors during registration. Students may obtain a Wisconsin DNR customer ID number by calling 1-888-936-7463 from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Instructors cannot deny or prevent someone from taking this course. However, those interested in taking hunter safety in order to meet the training requirements for concealed carry may be better served by taking a course offered by the NRA, a technical college or a private business that is specific to concealed carry training.

Please contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 1-608-266-1221 with any information you may require regarding concealed carry requirements and the laws.

Any parent who would like to enroll a child with special needs is asked to call the lead instructor in advance of the course start date in order to arrange for any reasonable special needs accommodations.

All instructors teaching this course are Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources certified hunter safety Instructors.

For more information, call Brett or Mary at 715-549-6410.