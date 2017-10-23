Hunters can help pantries in Pierce and St. Croix counties this fall by:

Legally harvest a deer in Wisconsin

Field dress the deer

Register the deer at a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources registration station

Drop off deer at an approved site by Jan. 31, 2018

Sign the processors' log sheet to verify the donation. The entire deer must be donated to receive the processing costs for free. The head and antlers may be removed for mounting.

Area approved processing sites include:

Pierce County Meats, 460 E. Wall St., Ellsworth — 715-273-4741

Ptacek's IGA, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott — 715-262-5636

Powers Wild Game Processing, 2040 Highway 65, New Richmond — 715-246-4209

Glenwood City Food Lockers, 424 First St., Glenwood City — 715-265-4833

Kessler Processing, 1181 Highway 128, Glenwood City — 715-265-4248

The donated deer will be processed at U.S. Department of Agriculture approved sites, ground into venison packages and distributed to food pantries. Processing costs are covered by the Wildlife Damage and Abatement funds.