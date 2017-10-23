Donate a Deer campaign helps meet vital need for local food pantries
Hunters can help fill local food pantries by donating their deer. Meat is a hot commodity in area food pantries — it's expensive, in high demand and donations of meat are not as frequent as other foods — so pantries rely on programs like Donate a Deer.
Hunters can help pantries in Pierce and St. Croix counties this fall by:
- Legally harvest a deer in Wisconsin
- Field dress the deer
- Register the deer at a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources registration station
- Drop off deer at an approved site by Jan. 31, 2018
- Sign the processors' log sheet to verify the donation. The entire deer must be donated to receive the processing costs for free. The head and antlers may be removed for mounting.
Area approved processing sites include:
Pierce County Meats, 460 E. Wall St., Ellsworth — 715-273-4741
Ptacek's IGA, 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott — 715-262-5636
Powers Wild Game Processing, 2040 Highway 65, New Richmond — 715-246-4209
Glenwood City Food Lockers, 424 First St., Glenwood City — 715-265-4833
Kessler Processing, 1181 Highway 128, Glenwood City — 715-265-4248
The donated deer will be processed at U.S. Department of Agriculture approved sites, ground into venison packages and distributed to food pantries. Processing costs are covered by the Wildlife Damage and Abatement funds.