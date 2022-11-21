Each year, the Octagon House Museum picks a theme to focus on a point in the vast history of Hudson. This year, that theme is electrification.

For the holiday season, that brings an oh-so-exciting opportunity to decorate and teach about the electrification of homes for the holidays.

The staff at the Octagon House have been studying and digging up all the details about when Christian Burkhardt brought electricity to the fingertips of Hudsonites and how people embedded it in their homes.

Before electric Christmas lights there were candles.

Though we might be fearful to use them on our trees now as they pose a fire hazard, back in the day candles were trusted more than electricity.

It was when Albert Sadacca, “reportedly horrified by a 1917 New York fire sparked by candles on a Christmas tree,” began the tradition of commodifying Christmas lights.

The Octagon House has presented a collection of historic Christmas lights from 1907 to the 1940s and patrons are invited to view them starting the first weekend in December.

Typically, the decorations in the house and on the tree are reminiscent of the late 1800s, honoring the history of the families of the Octagon House, but this year, the tree is lit with electricity.

The bubble light from the 1940s is nostalgic for many and elicits memories and feelings of childhood Christmas glee.

Surrounding the Christmas tree are putz houses, or little Christmas villages. Garland adorns the staircase and doorways.

Don’t expect extravagance. Decorations of the time were quaint and humble, because that’s what was available. It was what could be purchased at the local five and dime or through mail order.

A sneak peak of the decor took place during the Hudson Christmas Tour of Homes, but the full observational and learning experience will take place beginning Saturday, Dec. 3.

Interested parties can make reservations online to view the home at scchistory.org.

The first weekend, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, view the home on a self guided tour. For a more structured visit, book a guided tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, or Sunday, Dec. 11.

If you go to Electric Christmas at the Octagon House What: Electric Christmas at the Octagon House Museum. When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18; noon to 4 p.m. Where: Octagon House Museum, 1004 Third St., Hudson. Cost: $3-$12. Reservations: scchistory.org.

To become immersed in the time, visit on Saturday, Dec. 17, or Sunday, Dec. 18, for living history days, when costumed and in-character guides will bring you into a different century.

During these last set of tour days, attendees will also be invited to participate in the quilting bee – a unique and collaborative quilt making experience. A Civil War era star quilt will be sewed by hand and those touring the house will be able to help out. No experience is necessary. When the quilt is completed, it will be raffled off next year to support the Octagon House.

Tickets range from $3-$12.

Other elements of the home will be decorated in the “electrification” theme. See early electric kitchen gadgets and check out the electric toys in the upstairs nursery.