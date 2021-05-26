What: Bicycle giveaway and licensing event
When: 10 a.m. noon Saturday, June 5, 2021
Where: Next to New Richmond solar garden across from the 45th Parallel on Madison Ave.
Who: City residents will get the first pick from 10-11.am. Then the event is open anybody interested.
