New Richmond Police Department bike giveaway 1

The bikes the New Richmond Police Department has collected over the years range in condition from “ready to ride” to “needs some tender loving care,” but regardless of condition, all will be sold for only $2 per bike June 5, 2021. Photo by Tom Lindfors

 Tom Lindfors

What: Bicycle giveaway and licensing event

When: 10 a.m. noon Saturday, June 5, 2021

Where: Next to New Richmond  solar garden across from the 45th Parallel on Madison Ave.

Who: City residents will get the first pick from 10-11.am. Then the event is open anybody interested.

