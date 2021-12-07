St. Croix County, Wis. most expensive homes bought in November
#10: Sommers Landing Road, Hudson

  • Price: $575,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 19
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,148
  • Acres: 0.95
  • Year built: 1981

#9: Kirkwood Way, Hudson

  • Price: $585,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 11
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,221
  • Acres: 0.57
  • Year built: 2005

#8: 174th Avenue, New Richmond

  • Price: $600,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 12
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 5,289
  • Acres: 4.93
  • Year built: 2002

#7: Labarge Road, Hudson

  • Price: $640,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 30
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,900
  • Acres: 3.90
  • Year built: 2006

#6: Front Street, Hudson

  • Price: $725,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 30
  • Bedrooms: two
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,239
  • Acres: 1.08
  • Year built: 1947

#5: Simply Living Lane, Hudson

  • Price: $827,867
  • Date sold: Nov. 18
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,240
  • Year built: 2020

#4: Riverside Drive, Hudson

  • Price: $950,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 15
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 4,839
  • Acres: 0.71
  • Year built: 1992

#3: Eagle Bluff Drive, Hudson

  • Price: $1,025,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 15
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 4,602
  • Acres: 3.01
  • Year built: 2005

#2: Croix Crest Drive, Hudson

  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 17
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 5,500
  • Acres: 1.07
  • Year built: 1995

#1: Glenmont Road, River Falls

  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Date sold: Nov. 19
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 5,346
  • Acres: 4.10
  • Year built: 1989

