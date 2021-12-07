#10: Sommers Landing Road, Hudson
- Price: $575,000
- Date sold: Nov. 19
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,148
- Acres: 0.95
- Year built: 1981
#9: Kirkwood Way, Hudson
- Price: $585,000
- Date sold: Nov. 11
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,221
- Acres: 0.57
- Year built: 2005
#8: 174th Avenue, New Richmond
- Price: $600,000
- Date sold: Nov. 12
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 5,289
- Acres: 4.93
- Year built: 2002
#7: Labarge Road, Hudson
- Price: $640,000
- Date sold: Nov. 30
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,900
- Acres: 3.90
- Year built: 2006
#6: Front Street, Hudson
- Price: $725,000
- Date sold: Nov. 30
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,239
- Acres: 1.08
- Year built: 1947
#5: Simply Living Lane, Hudson
- Price: $827,867
- Date sold: Nov. 18
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,240
- Year built: 2020
#4: Riverside Drive, Hudson
- Price: $950,000
- Date sold: Nov. 15
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 4,839
- Acres: 0.71
- Year built: 1992
#3: Eagle Bluff Drive, Hudson
- Price: $1,025,000
- Date sold: Nov. 15
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 4,602
- Acres: 3.01
- Year built: 2005
#2: Croix Crest Drive, Hudson
- Price: $1,250,000
- Date sold: Nov. 17
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 5,500
- Acres: 1.07
- Year built: 1995
#1: Glenmont Road, River Falls
- Price: $1,950,000
- Date sold: Nov. 19
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 5,346
- Acres: 4.10
- Year built: 1989
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.