Welcoming Hudson craftsman
Bedrooms: four
Bathrooms: four
Square feet: 5,208
Year built: 2015
Acreage: 0.36
Asking price: $989,900
Sitting on a double lot, this exquisite craftsman style home is stunning. Visitors are greeted by a beautifully painted exterior and a shaded front porch. Inside the living room, dining room, kitchen and family room are pristine and welcoming. Every room of the house is welcoming—even the laundry room—but the backyard is this house's show stopper. The yard includes a large inground saltwater pool, a pergola that covers a seating area, and a second-story deck that is connected to the pool area via a spiral staircase.
Sun filled Hudson home
Bedrooms: three
Bathrooms: three
Square feet: 4,602
Year built: 2005
Acreage: 3.01
Asking price: $1,150,000
This house brings the outside in with a back wall that is made almost entirely of windows. The three acres of land can be enjoyed from every room in the house, including the vaulted living room, sun porches, kitchen, game room and the jet tub in the master bedroom.
