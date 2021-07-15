Somerset Lunch & Learn set in New Richmond
Somerset Chamber of Commerce will hold Lunch & Learn at noon July 21 at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. The group will meet at 1019 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond. This is a networking event.
Businesses collaborate to bring River Falls Days
River Falls Days begin tonight. Sixteen businesses, led by the local chamber, are sponsors. Get started with entertainment and Friday's "reverse" parade.
Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board election open
Soybean producers have until Aug. 14, 2021, to vote to elect members to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1, 2021.
The nominee on the District 2 ballot is Justin Bauer of Eau Claire. The district includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 12, 2021. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 14.
Digital marketing seminar offered
New Richmond Chamber of Commerce is promoting the DigiMarCon America 2021 will hold a Digital Marketing, Media and Advertising Conference July 21-22. The online educational event costs $147.
To enroll, visit digimarconamerica.com. This will be the sixth annual conference.
