Derrick of New Richmond honored
A New Richmond builder was among those honored at the Wisconsin Builders Association convention last week.
Mike Derrick of Derrick Homes LLC was one of two people named a “Rising Star.” The other was Jody Swenson of Knight Barry Title United LLC in La Crosse.
“Our mission is to advance affordable and accessible housing for people across Wisconsin,” said Executive Director Brad Boycks. “This year’s recipients have and continue to make a tremendous impact on not only their local homebuilding associations, but the industry as a whole.”
Candidates were nominated by their local builders association and voted on by the WBA awards committee. Winners of the Rising Star award have actively worked toward the betterment of the housing industry.
Bremer Trust awards grants
The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $12,125,516 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle including four to area nonprofits:
Operation HELP of Hudson -- $45,000. For general operations to provide emergency rent, utilities, car repair assistance, and basic needs for people experiencing temporary financial hardships in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
United Way St. Croix Valle -- $90,000. To increase hunger relief services in western Wisconsin through expansion of St. Croix Valley Food Bank's Mobile Pop-Up Pantry Program.
Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put -- $7,500. For general operations to coordinate volunteers to help seniors and adults with disabilities to maintain their independence at home.
Somerset Community Food Pantry -- $50,000. To support a capital campaign to construct a new food pantry to address food insecurity in the Somerset area.
Somerset to honor businesses
SOMERSET -- Luau Gala is the theme for the Somerset Chamber of Commerce’s awards night July 29. The meeting will be 6-9:30 p.m. at Riverbend Venue.
Registrations are due this week. For information, call 715-247-3366.
Food Safety Workshop
University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie will offer a food safety workshop for professionals Aug. 17-18. Learn easy-to-use, unique, rapid detection techniques for water and food-borne pathogens. New techniques are based on cutting-edge research, the university said.
Space is limited. Learn more at www.uwstout.edu/outreach-engagement/lifelong-learning/business-industry/food-safety-workshop.
