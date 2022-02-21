The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau held its annual awards banquet at the White Eagle Golf Course on Thursday, Feb. 17. Community members and businesses were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community in 2021.
With a bustling crowd of in-person Chamber members and an excited audience via Zoom, the viewership was overjoyed to be back together.
Small business
A businesses with less than 20 employees, who have staying power, response to adversity,
innovative products or services, a strong business philosophy and contributions to the community are eligible for the Small Business of the Year Award.
This year, it went to Christiansen Creative.
Since beginning in 2002, this business has grown from one person to 13. Like many, Christianson Creative went remote in 2020, managing to stay connected, supportive and productive.
One of Creative Director Tricia Christiansen’s highlights of 2021 was an invitation from AIGA Minnesota to host one of the largest and oldest design conferences in the Midwest – Minnesota Design Camp. In the event’s 41-year history Christiansen was the first female moderator.
Additionally, Christiansen Creative will celebrate an astounding one million dollars in donated work to nonprofits and local small businesses in 2021.
In the past year, the business has branded organizations and programs such as Seasons Gallery, St. Croix Food Bank and the Hudson Chamber and all of its events.
You can check out some of the work from Christiansen Creative at an outdoor display of local history which is part of the Lakefront Heritage Project.
Large business
The Large Business of the Year Award has same criteria as the small business award, just for businesses employing 20 or more individuals.
With over 30 years in business in the Hudson community, President Pete Foster, his family and business team, opened Barker’s Bar & Grill, San Pedro’s Cafe and most recently, Pedro’s del Este.
Throughout the years, the locations have employed thousands of community members.
Complications of COVID-19 shutdowns resulted in quick thinking from the leadership team. In less than 24 hours, they pivoted their business model to carry-out only.
Along with this proactive thinking, the three locations retained most of their employees, working throughout the shutdown, providing a dependable source of income for their team.
Between a dedicated “family” of staff and the loyalty of Hudson customers, Barker’s, San Pedro’s and Del Este have been a successful staple in the community for decades.
Outstanding community volunteer
This award is presented to a resident or employee in the community who has significantly impacted the community with their volunteer service.
This year, Dr, Paul McGinnis, fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, received the award, via his seat on Zoom, for his involvement in the Hudson Area Crisis Task Force, which was formed in 2020 to address COVID-19.
McGinnis has worked with St. Croix County Public Health, providing valuable insights and postings to help businesses and the community navigate through this challenging time.
Outstanding Chamber member
This award is presented to a member in good standing with a minimum of one-year membership and who has demonstrated significant involvement within the organization during the past 12 months.
This year, just one Chamber member couldn’t be recognized for their outstanding contributions without another. They make a fantastic team.
Erica Johnson and Ashley Filkins of Angel’s Pet World were both named Chamber members of the year.
Johnson has been employed by Angel’s for 16 years and Filkins for 10.
Both Johnson and Filkins have volunteered time to the doggy day care at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival, the first Chamber MAX event, the Welcome New Teachers event, the Hudson Independent Business Association, Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue and more.
Manufacturer
The Chamber presented the first Manufacturer of the Year Award at last week’s banquet. The recipient was Croix Gear & Machining.
This award is presented for a company’s sustainability practices, how they have contributed to the vitality of business in the community and community outreach.
In 1966, Croix Gear started manufacturing custom marine drive systems.
In 1985, it built a manufacturing facility in the Hudson Industrial Park and in 1990, expanded into gear manufacturing.
Now, the business operates out of a 60,000 square foot facility with more than 70 highly technical and skilled employees.
Despite supply chain issues in 2021, Croix Gear continued to innovate. It achieved its highest sales year as a company in 2021 and is positioned to continue to grow.
Marie Blakeman
Since January 2000, the Marie Blakeman Award has been presented to someone with a “life well lived in service to one’s community.”
Recognizing a company that has been in business in Hudson since 1946, the Marie Blakeman Award went to Gary Zappa, president of Zappa Brothers, for the company and families long legacy and continued support of the Hudson community.
Antonio Zappa moved to North Hudson from Italy. He worked in the Omaha car shops in North Hudson. Tony Zappa was born in 1926, in North Hudson, on the family’s 10-acre farm. In 1946, Tony along with his brothers, James and Eugene, started Zappa Brothers.
“It is with great confidence to say that any major project in Hudson and the surrounding townships had there isn’t a project that Zappa Brothers wasn’t involved in,” presenter Mark Gherty said.
Gary joined the business in the mid 1970’s, after graduating from Hudson High School in 1974.
He is currently the president of Zappa Brothers Excavating and Site Development Company of North Hudson.
Zappa Brothers is the only business to have sponsored every Hot Air Affair, since its inception.
Tony was instrumental in founding the Pepper Fest in 1955 and in its resurrection in the mid-1970’s.
The award is named after and in honor of Marie Blakeman, who died on Dec. 31, 1999, at the age of 82. Blakeman and her husband, Harry, began Nor-Lake in 1947.
Marie was instrumental in the creation of the Hudson Memorial Hospital and the Hudson Medical Center. She served on the boards of the Hudson Memorial Hospital, The William H. Phipps Foundation, The Phipps Center for the Arts, and the First National Bank of Hudson, as well as the St. Paul Area YMCA Executive Council.
