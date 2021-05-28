NEW RICHMOND -- The small space of Bizzy Bean is a hive of activity mid-morning on a Wednesday.
A line of cars passes through the drive-through on Knowles Avenue, and the kitchen is abuzz. The sight is a welcome one for owner Erin Eisentrager-Ericksen.
“The community has wrapped their arms around us and supported us wholeheartedly,” she said. “I had a lot of sleepless nights thinking we were going to probably fall on our faces, and it was the complete opposite. Everybody has been super supportive and really shown us a lot of love.”
Her passion for coffee was a somewhat recent discovery. Eisentrager-Ericksen had previously worked with the New Richmond School District, before family friends invited her to manage Moojo’s Coffee and Ice Cream. There, the passion blossomed.
“I learned that I had a love for coffee,” she said.
Harnessing that passion, Eisentrager-Ericksen decided she wanted to bring a local, drive-through coffee option to the community. The owners of Moojo’s supported her as she followed that dream, she said.
“Life is so busy,” she said. “Everybody is wanting that convenience.”
The name comes from her family. Eisentrager-Ericksen and her husband Ronnie have seven children, “yours, mine and ours,” she said. There’s six boys - Lee, Sam, Max, Jaymeson, William and Rylan - and then the youngest, Isabelle.
“She is a busy little bee, and so we call her Bizzy Izzy,” Eisentrager-Ericksen said.
The name fit well, and became the center that they built upon.
Bizzy Bean has been open for two weeks now. It offers a variety of specialty drinks alongside coffee classics and flavored lemonades, as well as offering doughnuts from Uncle Donuts of St. Croix Falls.
Eisentrager-Ericksen was a little nervous about opening a business, especially during COVID-19, but the response from the community has been reassuring and appreciated.
From the Queen Bee
What has been your favorite part of the business so far?
First, my crew being so energetic and excited and keeping up with the lines. All the positive feedback that we've gotten from the community, I think that’s probably my favorite. There’s so much positivity.
What do you want to make sure people in the community know about you and the business?
I grew up in this town, I went to school here, I worked at the high school. I just love how it’s such a knitted community, and I love being a part of the community and supporting businesses and the people that are in them.
What impact do you hope to have on the community?
My biggest thing is that I want people to know that no matter where you’re at in life or what you’re going through in life, always follow your dreams and make things possible for yourself.
