To eat at Black Roster Bistro is to have a food and drink experience.

Chef Rick Frazer has been in the business of food since he was a teenager. Since then, he has studied at Le Cordon Bleu and been executive chef of the St. Paul Grill. Now, he runs the kitchen in his and his wife’s restaurant.

Nichole Frazer also has a long history in the industry. She, however, has mastered the art of cocktails. Having spent the last four years leading the bar program at Brick & Bourbon in Stillwater, she now makes swift use of the Black Rooster Bistro’s bar.

Rick has been running the back of the restaurant and Nichole heading the front since they opened their doors in late March. The two make a complementary team.

Prior to Black Rooster, Rick had been across the border in Minnesota, working at the St. Paul Grill.

“I knew that he wasn't feeling fulfilled in that position,” Nichole said.

The tale of the black rooster The Frazers have chickens and a black dog at their home. And when they found the story of the black rooster, the name seemed fitting. Here’s the tale as they have it described on their website: The story goes that in the Middle Ages, after years of a bloody war between the Republic of Florence and Siena over the control of the Chianti area, the two Republics decided to put an end to the war and to settle the borders between them by means of an unusual competition. On a specified day, awakened by the crow of a rooster, two knights would each ride off from their own hometowns, and the border would be drawn at the point where they met.

The Sienese people chose a white rooster to wake the knight up at dawn, and during the days before the event, they treated the bird to all possible comforts and fed him well. The Florentines instead chose a black rooster that they put in an uncomfortable cage and starved for several days. On the day of the race, the hungry black rooster of the Florentines started crowing before dawn. The Florentine knight thus got a head start with respect to the knight from Siena, whose rooster was well-fed, relaxed, and happy, woke up crowing long after dawn.

When COVID-19 hit, the St. Paul Grill was closed for 14 months, Rick was off for seven of them.

It was when he went back to work that it hit him: He had all of these ideas as to how he would have kept his staff employed during the duration of the pandemic.

“Everybody dreams of getting that job where they're, you know, the top of the food chain, and you're the man in charge,” Rick said. When he got there at the grill, he realized it wasn’t what he’d been dreaming about.

So the Frazers Googled “restaurants for sale.”

Of course it wasn’t that simple, but they quickly got the ball rolling and ended up in the location where the Winzer Stube German Restaurant once called home, in a town that Nichole once called home.

“The right opportunity came along and the right timing,” Rick said. And they took it. Neither Rick nor Nichole wanted to look back and regret not giving it a go.

For the patrons of the Winzer Stube who were sad to see it go, some of the original menu items are still available, including the mushroom soup, schnitzel and apple strudel.

The ingredients used at Black Rooster are intentionally local. A majority of the meat products are sourced from RJ’s Meats. Maple syrup and honey are both sourced locally. Additionally, all of the beers available all come from Wisconsin breweries.

Rick calls the style of food “American regional,” as the ingredients are locally sourced and seasonal. You’ll see the products and produce grown in your backyard.

A lot of meat, potatoes and corn are a few examples of ingredients you may see on the menu at their peak harvest time.

As important as it is for Nichole and Rick to produce locally sourced food, it’s also essential for them to create a sustainable work environment for their staff.

“We prioritize paying our staff as much as possible,” Nichole said. “It's one of those things that we sort of founded this idea on and… we're not gonna let that go.”

This is one of the reasons why the restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday. It’s Nichole and Rick’s way of providing their staff with a weekend.