Cybersecurity series starts June 8
The University of Wisconsin-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center will offer a five-part cybersecurity series in June. People may sign up for a single session or all five, which will run virtually during the noon hour.
Dates and topics are:
June 8 -- Sorry, Gone Phishing! Simple email test of your company
June 10 -- Password: admin!RUKIDDING2020? Authentication tips and tricks
June 15 -- Got You! Dark web scan and FREE awareness tools
June 22 -- Measure What You Treasure: KISS metrics for executives: firewalls, logs, updates and audits
June 24 - The S&M of Social Media: Security and privacy on Facebook and LinkedIn
Cost is $50 per session or $200 for all five.
Register or learn more at 222.uwstout.edu/moc.
JA Counter sponsors Family Friendly Workplaces
NEW RICHMOND -- JA Counter, an Alera Group company, has become a corporate sponsor for Family Friendly Workplaces. The nonprofit’s driving mission is for the St Croix Valley to be the best place to raise a family in the United States. The organization intends to achieve this goal by helping companies understand how they can become more family friendly and by facilitating contributions to local nonprofit organizations that support families.
This includes the Family Friendly Workplace Certification Program, which can help employers differentiate themselves. The program is designed to help employers recruit and retain employees.
JA Counter provides guidance and human resources to employers throughout the Midwest. Mark Tyler, FFW’s lead volunteer, said advice and consultation will help the organization and the employers it serves.
Riechers leads state board
Brandon Riechers was elected chair of the Wisconsin Credit Union League Board of Directors on May 6. The board comprises nine directors who guide the association’s actions taken on behalf of credit unions. It is composed of nine directors who represent the state by geography and by asset size.
“I look forward to working with the board to advocate on behalf of our more than 3 million members. Credit unions play an important role in our economy and positively impact Wisconsin families, businesses, and the communities we serve,” he said.
Riechers will be chair for one year. He has worked at Royal Credit Union for 25 years and was named president/CEO in 2017.
