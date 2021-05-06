HUDSON -- A road that served as a main point of concern for neighbors will be removed from plans for a Hudson Physicians clinic.
The Hudson Plan Commission recommended removal of the road as it gave its approval of the site’s concept plan and preliminary plat.
Hudson Physicians is planning to build a 3-story facility with medical offices and outpatient services on Hillcrest Drive, east of Carmichael Road.
During the zoning process, neighbors expressed concerns over the proposed road, and the impact it would have on buffering and traffic in the area. Beyond the road, the neighbors had additional concerns about buffering, light pollution, traffic and impact on the value of their properties and their ability to enjoy them.
Community Development Director Mike Johnson said the road was put into early plans as a way to address long-term traffic concepts. Staff, though, was fine removing the road and leaving the space as an outlot, Johnson said.
If needed later on with other development, the road could still be put in, Johnson said. The decision to skip the road does not cut off future development opportunities.
Plan Commission Member Fred Yoerg it’s a matter of time before the road is needed, but waiting can act as a benefit for neighbors.
Johnson said he sees the value in maintaining the buffer now. The burden for a road would then be put on any future developer in the area.
Plan Commission Member Kurt TeWinkel said if it’s not needed by Hudson Physicians, he wouldn’t be in favor of making them pay for the preliminary work for the road anyway.
The concept plans and plat will now go on to the council for final approval.
Bella Rose
The plan commission also recommended approval for concept development plans for an apartment building in the Bella Rose development off Vine and Carmichael streets.
The building features 110-units and is under the 40-foot requirement issued by the city.
The plan for an apartment building was approved in the overall master plan for the development.
Final pricing has not been decided, but the apartments would likely range from $1,100 to $1,900 a month.
