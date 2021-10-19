County Materials Corporation’s team members participated in the St. Croix Valley Builders Association’s Build My Future event. Attended by more than 1,000 local high school students, the event inspires students to pursue careers in skilled trades.
County Materials’ team members set up three interactive stations that gave students first-hand experience quality testing concrete, twisting rebar for prestress concrete production and drilling through precast concrete structures. These demonstrations helped students gain insight into a variety of careers available at County Materials.
County Materials is a leading manufacturer and trusted industry resource for concrete construction products and is proud to manufacture and supply reliable concrete products that are used to build the communities where Americans live, work and play. With 75 years of industry experience, County Materials supports professional development and growth opportunities and provides on-the-job training, requiring minimal industry experience. The company takes care of its team members with competitive wages, benefits, paid time off and paid holidays.
“Together, we’re building a company that hardworking people are proud to work for, live near and do business with since 1946.”
