NEW RICHMOND -- Isometric Holdings, parent company to Isometric Micro Molding, and Isometric Tool & Design has been acquired by its leadership team, Donna Bibber and Wayne Shakal.
The acquisition was effective Sept. 20.
“This is an exciting new chapter for Isometric’s history. We have embraced and adapted to change for 31 years, but one thing will surely remain the same and that is our strong core values and processes that have shaped Isometric into a trusted partner”, former Vice President of Business Development and now CEO Donna Bibber said.
Former Vice President of Operations and now President, Wayne Shakal added, “This is the progressive realization of a lifelong goal that was made possible when Donna and I partnered with Mike Hudalla, the prior owner, many years ago. We are excited to continue to serve all of our wonderful customers and will do so with a shared passion to exceed their expectations”.
Isometric was founded in 1990 with a vision of manufacturing tooling and solutions for ultra-small, ultra-precise and ultra-complex applications.
Throughout its 31-year history, the New Richmond company philosophy has been consistent in its “Process of Discovery”, a philosophy that remains an imperative strategy for Isometric.
Isometric Micro Molding’s “Process of Discovery” has three main initiatives:
Discover innovative ideas by thinking beyond the norm with fresh, novel approaches that work.
Integrate statistical processes to guarantee robust processes using automated solutions.
Eliminate customer concern by anticipating potential problems before they occur.
The foundation for the Process of Discovery rests with Isometric’s 90-plus talented employees, which includes numerous industry experts. Continued investment in micron tolerance micro molding, testing, inspection, micro high-speed milling, and micro EDM equipment assures customers stay ahead in miniaturization for years to come.
These resources have earned Isometric a distinct reputation as a leader of precision manufacturing for innovative micro molding and micro automated assembly solutions. Captive, vertically integrated capabilities in Micro Molding, Ultra-Precision Tooling, Micro Automated Assembly, Micro 3D Printing, and CT Scanning provide customers with quality, first-to-market, cost-effective and precise components, and assemblies.
“As partners in precision with our medical and drug delivery OEM customers over the last several years, we are experiencing unprecedented growth and prosperity. This growth has fueled the need an additional 6,000 square feet of cleanroom manufacturing and support space scheduled to be completed in March 2022.”, Bibber said.
Looking ahead, Isometric will continue its leadership diligence through talent acquisition and development, equipment and facility investment, and R & D. Bibber and Shakal see a very strong future of growth for Isometric.
