Zwald elected to Milk Marketing Board
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board 2021 election results. Kay Zwald, Hammond, will represent District 5 including St. Croix and Dunn counties beginning July 1, 2021.She won a three-year term.
DFW directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set its policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.