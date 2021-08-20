HUDSON -- ALDI in Hudson reopened after renovations were completed this month, according to a news release.
The Hudson store at 2401 Hanley Road is now open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The store at 2401 Hanley Road is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide.
The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, according to the release. It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally-friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Hudson location still offers a streamlined shopping experience.
“ALDI continues to prioritize remodeling stores with one goal in mind: to provide the best grocery shopping experience,” said Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI. “We are excited for Hudson residents to see the updated location, specifically designed to make shopping even easier, but ALDI fans can rest assured that the high-quality products and unbeatable value ALDI provides will remain unchanged.”
ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. ALDI stores are optimized to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible, as the health and safety of customers and employees is the company’s top priority. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, ALDI continues to increase its e-commerce presence. This year, ALDI plans to further expand Curbside Grocery Pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200. Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.
