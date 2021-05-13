HUDSON — The Hudson Chamber of Commerce will continue its discussion on renewable energy with a second panel at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18.
A panel will speak about electric vehicles, energy conservation, efficiency incentives and sustainability programs during the Good Morning Hudson discussion.
The panel will include Xcel Energy staff Energy Manager Tim Bartels and Community Service Managers Larry Loverude and Andrea Jorgensen.
Join at 8:15 a.m. to network.
The panel will be held over Zoom. Learn more at hudsonwi.org.
