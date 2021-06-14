HUDSON — The Hudson Chamber of Commerce will help businesses prepare for change with a virtual event at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.
The event will look at how business has changed, the critical elements to gain advantage during that change and the untapped resources businesses can use.
The event will feature four Success Authorities founders - Linda Ruhland, Ed Bogle, Ronn Lehmann and Jayne Sanders.
They will be joined by local business owners Ruth Johnston of Croix Gear and Machining, Mike Switzer of Erbert and Gerbert's, and Angel Duratti of Angel's Pet World.
Learn more at hudsonwi.org.
