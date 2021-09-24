Hudson Hospital & Clinic announced plans to expand primary care services to meet growing demand in the community. The project, expected to be completed in May, continues to build on HealthPartners’ commitment to give patients high-quality, world-class care and unmatched clinical expertise close to home.
The addition of family medicine and pediatrics to the primary care clinic brings more physician services to the nearly 200,000 sq. foot campus, further providing the Hudson community with access to board-certified physicians in 15 primary and specialty care services. A single location with one comprehensive medical record to meet all of the area’s health care needs.
Hudson Hospital & Clinic is the largest provider of care with primary care, urgent care, specialty services, 24/7 emergency medicine (11,000 annual emergency department visits on average) and inpatient services as the city’s only full-service multispecialty clinic. The clinic also recently added options for extended hours, video visits, mobile check-in and online scheduling for a more convenient patient experience.
“Continuing to expand our primary and specialty care services in Hudson is an important priority to keep care local and fully meet the needs of our community,” Hudson Hospital & Clinic President Tom Borowski said. “We know patients receive better, more coordinated care when they stay within a system, and we’re excited about this opportunity for the Hudson community to experience our primary care, medical and surgical services close to home.”
Hudson Hospital has been serving the community since the 1950s. Since 1999, together with HealthPartners, Hudson has made significant investments to keep high-quality hospital and specialty care close to home for patients.
“We always look for opportunities to improve the health and well-being of our community, whether it’s by expanding the health care services we offer or partnering with other groups in our community to address factors of health beyond our hospital and clinic walls,” Borowski said. Current community-focused initiatives include PowerUp, which encourages kids and families to eat healthier and move more, the Make It OK campaign to reduce the stigma of mental illnesses, and a wide variety of local, community-based organizations and events in which Hudson Hospital & Clinic proudly sponsors, supports and participates.
Work for the project will be done by Greiner Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.