The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provided $28.6 billion in support to more than 100,000 restaurants, bars and food vendors impacted by COVID-19. Local establishments in the area received more than $3.5 million from the fund.
Hudson
Pita Pit, 2350 Badger Drive — $3,949
Green Olives Inc./Kingdom Buffet, 2312 Crest View Drive Hudson — $221,264
Green Mill Restaurant, 2410 Gateway Court — $160,755
Perkins Restaurant, 1040 Pearson Drive — $206,858.56
River Falls
Subway, 1585 Paulson Road — $396,232.50
Balazi LLC, 702 Main St. — $131,567
Island Noodles, W8899 770th Ave. River Falls — $403,227.06
The Big Cheese, 3215 Derby St. — $39,207
South Fork Cafe, 116 S. Main St. — $38,359.11
JKLM Enterprises LLC, 366 Cemetery Road — $272,673.49
Yong Hui Inc./China Moon Buffet, 1025 S Main St. Suite 200 — $128,775.04
Broz Sports Bar, 127 S Main St. — $90,863
Kegel-River Falls, Inc./St. Croix Lanes, 1153 north st. croix street — $262,096
New Richmond
Pete’s Pizza, 1230 N Knowles Ave. — $206,254
Cedar Creek Inn,1267 County Road H — $71,466
Royal Buffet Family Restaurant, 1655 Dorset Lane Suite 100 — $82,782
Roosters Roadhouse, 1767 County Road T —$78,720
Table 65, 729 North Knowles Ave — $110,970
R&D Entertainment/Ready Randy’s, 1490 131st St. — $191,293
Somerset
Watershed Cafe, 99 N Cascade St. — $133,314
General Sams, 710 Spring Street — $452,690
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.