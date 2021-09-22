Dave Korte has always loved the water.

A Hudson native, he grew up fishing on the river. After 18 years of working in local Hudson restaurants, he saw the limitations that can come with trying to keep fresh fish in stock.

He found his own solution, starting Korte Fisheries Market last summer. Located off Second Street in Hudson, the market provides fresh fish and seafood direct from fishers around the country.

Korte Fisheries offers a variety of fish and seafood options, including walley, salmon, scallops, oysters, shrimp and more.

Korte had been licensed as a fish dealer for a couple years, but hadn’t done much with it. The pandemic gave him a lot of free time, as restaurants closed down and it was what he needed to get going. He started with one connection up north, then branched out further at farmer’s markets.

“I was getting the freshest fish just by calling around all over both coasts and finding proper sources,” he said.

After people came to depend on him at the farmers markets, he opened the store in the fall.

“And here I am a year later almost, cranking away,” he said. “It’s a little standard that has developed.”

A map inside the store shows all the sources Korte works with, spanning from the Pacific, across the Midwest to the Atlantic. All of the sources are direct, Korte said, meaning he’s the only middleman between customers and the fisher boats.

The fish at Korte come from Lake Superior, Red Lake, Seattle and from Boston’s Fulton Fish Market.

If you go ... Korte Fisheries Where: 612 Second St. Korte is looking to move further into downtown in the future. When: 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2-4 p.m. Saturday Facebook: Korte Fisheries Market

“So it was me, like the newest fish market, bringing in from the oldest,” Korte said.

He’s also recently started stocking some frozen fish.

“People really took it well and they’ve been kind of a hit, knowing that the source is as quality as my fresh,” he said.

He met one of his Alaska sources on a random day in the shop, when a fisherman from Bristol Bay stopped in.

“That just fell into my lap,” he said.

The focus with all the sources is finding the best, freshest fish and maintaining the standards he’s set. Korte said he’s always tracking his order meticulously.

“Once it lands then I can kind of rest easy,” he said.

Korte enjoys working for himself now and being able to stand behind a business that he cares about.

“I love bringing a quality product and knowing that I don’t have to lie about it, I don’t have to make anything up. It’s all just honest,” he said.