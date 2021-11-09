President Biden is not yet a year into his presidency, but he can already mark down a remarkable success: the American Rescue Plan.
In March, President Biden and the Democrats in Congress passed the ARP, without the support of a single Republican. We can now see the results of this unprecedented legislation in our own Wisconsin communities and schools.
As a teacher, I know that by putting the resources where they are needed most, we can help kids catch up. I’ve seen it work. The ARP provided urgently needed support for schools across Wisconsin, helping students who’ve experienced learning loss and trauma amid the pandemic.
Disruptions caused by the virus have affected some communities more than others, and the ARP helps where it’s needed most as grants vary by student population and community. In Wisconsin, Appleton School District received a grant of over $15 million while Eau Claire received $12.7 million and Marshfield received over $3 million. My home school district of Hudson received slightly over $1 million. Those funds have made our schools -- not to mention our staff and students -- safer.
The ARP also helps states build out broadband, an essential ingredient both for rural businesses and schools across Wisconsin, and provides tax cuts for parents and middle-class families.
The elements of the ARP are having a real impact in our communities across Wisconsin, thanks to President Biden and Congressional Democrats. Come 2022, voters will hold Republicans accountable for opposing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.