After being a part of the Hudson community for over 30 years, Rod and Mary Ellner have sold their custom window treatment business to another family owned business.
Brother and sister team, Darren Cress and Dena Booth, have purchased Ellner’s Window Treatments and the business is now Valley View Window Treatments. Valley View is a full-service business still serving Hudson and surrounding communities.
Customers have two options when it comes to the location of a consultation. They offer scheduled consultation appointments in their Hunter Douglas showroom at 403 Vine St. Valley View can also hold consultation appointments in the customer’s home, making it easy to match colors and get an idea of the décor style to ensure the window treatments are exactly what the customer wants.
After consultation, Valley View can design, measure, order and install window treatments in any home or cabin. This level of service makes choosing and installing window treatments as easy as possible for homeowners.
Booth and Cress are well-experienced when collaborating with homeowners who are needing a new or refreshed look with their windows. The pair own and operate Stone Creek Custom Interiors out of Amery, a full-service home renovation company. This gives them a rich history of serving satisfied homeowners.
Valley View Window Treatments is now serving several communities in Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota. For more information, call (715) 386-6093.
