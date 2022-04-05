It has been years in the making, but Guy and Michelle Whitehead and their three boys finally have the family business they’ve been working toward.

Lucky Guys Distillery is officially open, serving craft cocktails and house distilled spirits.

The couple currently lives in Stillwater, Minnesota, but looked to Hudson for the perfect place to run their business.

“We are Wisconsinites who were born in the wrong states,” Michelle said.

Guy’s grandfather was one of his first hero’s and a romantic cocktail drinker. He recounted the nostalgic moments of learning how to mix the drink his grandfather would have every evening at 5 o’clock on the dot: a jack and soda.

Guy has worked in finance for 25 years, so he doesn’t have a history as a business owner, but opening a family-run distillery was an ode to his grandfather that’s been on his mind for over a decade.

About 10 years ago, Guy started to dabble with the idea of distilling liquor.

Once he was able to jump through the many expensive hoops, like licensing and equipment, he happened into a perfect spot to set up shop in 2018: the old Imation headquarters, now home to the Slumberland headquarters in the suburbs of St. Paul.

This location was temporary. The day after the lease for the building in Hudson opened up, the Whiteheads went to take a look.

“I think we said yes before we got 20 feet in,” Michelle said about the space Lucky Guys Distillery sits in.

High ceilings, river views and the downtown location were immediate selling points.

With a history in carpentry, masonry and other trades during his time in the army, Guy has the knack for projects like this one. The space Lucky Guys is in took a lot of work to become distillation and customer ready.

A few weeks ago, Lucky Guys had its soft opening, serving about 200 people over a few days.

The most popular menu item was the Church Lady, a vodka-cran with a spicy twist: Lucky Guys distilled vodka with honey-habanero syrup, cranberry and lime.

A group of church ladies inspired this drink, created by Michelle.

Over the holiday season, a women’s church group asked the Whiteheads to come to one of their meetings with a special, fun, holiday cocktail.

Michelle got to work, coming up with the perfect mix to bring to them.

“She was the mad scientist for the night,” Guy said.

The church ladies loved it, and so did the Whiteheads. Though its original, holiday name was “Mrs. Claus,” a more universal name and nod to the women who inspired it, made it on the menu.

Other unique and original drinks on the menu that you won’t want to miss include Lucky Guys take on the Manhattan, the Dan-hatten, and “the drink you wouldn’t think to order but will love,” the purplesaurus Rex.

You’ve probably come to the conclusion that this business got its name from the man who found his distilling hobby.

Lucky Guys Distilling is not named after Guy.

It’s named for his three sons – Guy and Michelle’s lucky guys.

Their eldest, Charlie, is a junior in college, pursuing a degree in chemistry, a major he chose so he could take over the family business. The other two boys – Harrison, a college freshman, and Joe, an eighth grader – have been involved in the business.

Guy knew the distillery was a go when the spirits he began to create were better than what he could buy at the store.

Currently, Lucky Guy’s vodka, gin and ouzo, the drink that “causes people to start celebrating,” are on sale at the distillery. In the near future, it is Guy and Michelle’s hope that Lucky Guy’s whiskey will be distilled from the corn grown on Michelle’s farmland.

If you go to Lucky Guy's Distillery What: Lucky Guy’s Distillery. Where: 101 Second St., Hudson. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 2-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website: luckyguysdistillery.com/.

Her father, a longtime farmland collector, left her and her sisters plots to some of his land. Currently, Michelle works with local farmers on her property, with a corn and soybean crop rotation.

The distillery is playing catch-up with their whiskey production but will eventually be selling it as well – and adding more whiskey drinks to the menu.

Soon, Lucky Guys will have its products distributed to stores and possibly bars, but in the meantime, stop in for a drink with a view and get to know your newest, Hudson distillers, Guy, Michelle, Charlie, Harrison and Joe.