This custom built home in Hudson has something for everyone: a huge kitchen, two screen porches, a large theatre room, a game room and bar in the lower level, decks, patios and a saltwater pool. With over 6,000 square feet, this is a must-see home.
- Asking price: $1,300,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Acres: 2.57
- Square feet: 6,673
- Year built: 2007
- Date on market: Thursday, Oct. 21
