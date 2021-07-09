Ten: $725,000
- Bedrooms: six
- Bathrooms: six
- Square feet: 4,265
- Acreage: 2.45
- Year built: 2006
The house includes: A bonus space over the garage with a kitchenette, bath and living space; granite counters; a master suite; a wrap around deck; a Jack and Jill bath in the lower level and more.
Nine: $731,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 3,398
- Acreage: 3.06
- Year built: 2002
The house includes: a kitchen with large stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dual sink with a garbage disposal; a finished bonus room above the garage, a deck, built-in lockers, main floor laundry and a bathroom connected to each bedroom.
Eight: $740,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 4,695
- Acreage: 1.02
- Year built: 2002
The house includes: views of a pond and the Troy Burne Village golf course, open floor plan in the main living space and vaulted ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, a soaking tub in the master suite, a built-in bar in the lower level and more.
Seven: $750,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,000
- Acreage: 1.49
- Year built: 2008
Six: $755,000
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,260
- Acreage: 1.66
- Year built: 2008
The house includes: a custom kitchen that comes with granite surfaces, a tile backsplash, high-end appliances and a large island; an open floor plan in the main living space; a gas fireplace; three-season porch with a wood burning fireplace; a finished lower level with a wet bar; a master suite and more.
Five: $775,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,742
- Acreage: 2.5
- Year built: 2007
This house includes: white oak floors, knotty alder cabinetry, a three season porch with a fireplace, a main floor master suite, a lower level wet bar and outdoor entertaining spaces.
Four: $785,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,044
- Acreage: 5.35
- Year built: 2003
This house includes: An indoor pool and hot tub, a gorgeous stone fireplace and a large kitchen island with a stone base, a home theater, a huge master bathroom, a fenced in yard and more.
Three: $790,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 4,343
- Acreage: 13.25
- Year built: 2001
This house includes: a circular driveway with a custom water fountain, a pond, a screen porch, custom cherry cabinets, a walk-out on the lower level, in-floor heating in the lower level, a six car garage and more.
Two: $879,100
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 3,464
- Acreage: 4.79
- Year built: 2015
This house includes: a wing of the house dedicated to the master suite, a gourmet kitchen (which includes a pot filler, two sinks wall ovens and a raised dishwasher), a wine room, two patios and a closet that is ready to be converted into an elevator.
One: $1.37 million
- Bedrooms: five
- Bathrooms: five
- Square feet: 6,727
- Acreage: 4
- Year built: 1993
This house includes: 289 feet of frontage on the St. Croix River, a lower-level walk-out, a full living space on the main floor, a maintenance free deck that is accessible from multiple rooms and more.
