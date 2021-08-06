Hudson, Wis. most expensive homes sold in July
Photo from Zillow

10. Highland Circle 

  • Sold for: $600,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 4,384
  • Acres: 0.21
  • Year built: 2018
  • Date Sold: July 16

9. Juniper Way

  • Sold for: $630,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 4,821
  • Acres: 0.34
  • Year built: 2002
  • Date Sold: July 30

8. Cedarberry Court

  • Sold for: $650,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,960
  • Acres: 2.31
  • Year built: 2018
  • Date Sold: July 8

7. Park Place Court

  • Sold for: $662,786
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: two
  • Square feet: 2,240
  • Year built: 2020
  • Date Sold: July 23

6. Birkmose Park 

  • Sold for: $680,000
  • Bedrooms: three
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,393
  • Acres: 0.72
  • Year built: 1980
  • Date Sold: July 22

5. Mitchel Road

  • Sold for: $697,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 5,770
  • Acres: 2.47
  • Year built: 2003
  • Date Sold: July 9

4. Lindsay Road 

  • Sold for: $761,500
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,815
  • Acres: 1.1
  • Year built: 2004
  • Date Sold: July 6

3. Lindsay Road

  • Sold for: $765,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: three
  • Square feet: 3,580
  • Acres: 1.0
  • Year built: 2008
  • Date Sold: July 2

2. St. Annes Parkway 

  • Sold for: $805,000
  • Bedrooms: four
  • Bathrooms: four
  • Square feet: 3,492
  • Acres: 1.2
  • Year built: 2005
  • Date Sold: July 15

1. Kilt Court

  • Sold for: $875,000
  • Bedrooms: five
  • Bathrooms: five
  • Square feet: 4,126
  • Acres: 2.01
  • Year built: 2008
  • Date Sold: July 16 

