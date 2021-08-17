A one of a kind home is for sale in Maiden Rock. The house includes an open concept living space that feels like a modern and comfortable barn. Features include cherry hardwood floors, knotty alder cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, tile bathroom floors, a new tile walk-in shower in the owner's suite and more.
The owner's suite includes large windows that have views of the surrounding bluffs. The attached bathroom has a new soaking tub, a double sink and a standing shower. One of the other bedrooms has a walk-in closet with room for a desk.
A 5,000 square feet shop is also on the property. The shop is foam insulated and has in-floor heat, two loading docks and a steel roof.
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: four
- Square feet: 2,936
- Acres: 12.6
- Year built: 1974
- Asking price: $1,349,900
