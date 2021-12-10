This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
Outside the property has a lovely greenhouse, raised flowerbeds, a heated workshop and a private dock. Views of the lake can be enjoyed from the large three season porch on the front of the house.
- Asking price: $685,000
- Bedrooms: two
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 2,342
- Acres: 1.12
- Year built: 1966
