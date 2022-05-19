Nestled in a Hudson cul-de-sac, this house feels like an mixture of a East Coast beach home and a historic midwest house.
The home is open and airy with white accents, light wood stains and large windows. Details are packed into the house to make it one-of-a-kind: shutters in the dining room, custom cabinetry, antique fixtures, art glass, French doors, crown moulding, lofts and of course, the incredible staircase.
Three of the house's bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, including the main floor bedroom. The other three bedrooms are on the second floor, including the owner's suite. The bedroom is located inside of the house's turret, which has five windows and a raised ceiling; making the bedroom a rare find. The attached bathroom has a clawfoot tub, a standing shower, two sinks, and plenty of storage.
The basement has room for guests and the family with a large family room, a room with French doors that can be used as a guest room, and space that would be perfect for an office.
- Asking price: $710,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,540
- Acres: 0.53
- Year built: 1997
