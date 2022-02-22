Custom built and sitting in rural Prescott, this home is truly unique; the preferences and style of the original occupants can be felt. At the same time, the home is ready for its next occupant's personalizations.
The most stunning space in the home is the large room that houses the living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. The wall of windows and sliding door (it leads out to a wrap-around deck), a skylight and an open loft above the room make the room feel twice as large as it is.
The vault of the living space does not cover the kitchen and dining room. The standard ceiling height of the two rooms make them feel cozy and intimate. That said, neither space is small. The kitchen has two walls of storage and an island that easily seats three people. A table for four comfortably fits in the dining space.
Single-level living is easy in this home as the owner's suite is on the main floor, just off of the living room. The suite has a large bedroom with great views of the yard. The private bathroom comes equipped with dual sinks, a soaking tub and a stand-along shower with two shower heads.
Two bedrooms are on the second floor and a fourth is in the lower level, along with in-floor heating, a wood fireplace and an unfinished space that could be used for a family or game room.
Family and friends can relax in the finished bonus room above the garage. The space is also perfect for hosting guests as it has a living space and a section that could be used as a sleeping area.
Animal lovers will fall in love with this property as it already has a pole barn with electricity, two matted stalls, hay storage, pastures and space for goats or other small animals.
- Asking price: $850,000
- Bedrooms: four
- Bathrooms: three
- Square feet: 3,095
- Acres: 20
- Year built: 2003
