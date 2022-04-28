Every room in this home is photo ready. Walk in through the front door and enter the living room, which is open and has light carpeting. The living room is open to the dining room, which features an accent wall made of navy painted shiplap. The wall adds character to the clean, bright space.
An updated kitchen is just around the corner from the dining space. Like the rest of the home, the kitchen is clean and bright. A backsplash of white subway tile and light-stained cupboards make the room welcoming. The kitchen has room to add an island for extra seating, storage and work space.
The master bedroom is a corner room on the main floor. It has windows on two walls, white shiplap on the ceiling and carpet. The bedroom also has a walk-in closet with a window. The other two bedrooms are on the second level. A bathroom is also on the second floor. The upper bathroom has a beautiful clawfoot tub, perfect for long bubble baths.
This home sits on a corner lot that is 1/4 of an acre. The large yard is great for kids and pets as it is fully fenced-in. The outdoor space also has a deck with room for tables and grilling. There is also space for a fire ring in the yard.
- Asking price: $375,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,548
- Acres: 0.25
- Year built: 1900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.