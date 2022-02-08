This 136-year-old house is within walking distance of the University of Wisconsin River Falls, elementary and middle schools, shopping and trails.
Every room of the house has historic details: a stained glass transom over the front door, wooden sliding doors that divide the living and dining rooms and hardwood floors throughout.
The three bedrooms are all on the second floor. The angled ceilings give each room a unique feel.
Updates on the house include new exterior doors, kitchen cabinets and a farmhouse sink in the kitchen.
- Asking price: $274,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,872
- Acres: 0.16
- Year built: 1885
